Bastard Anime: Release Date & Confirmation on Netflix!

Netflix is no stranger to the world of anime, having produced a number of original series such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Baki Hanma, and Beastars, to name a few. Netflix is now dipping its toes into the world of ultra-violence with a new animated take on the world of Bastard!!, a 1980s series that follows the wonderfully called sorcerer Dark Schneider, who is revived to protect a medieval kingdom of swords and magic.

What Is The Anime’s Storyline?

The popular anime Bastard tells the narrative of Anthrasax, the God of Destruction, who destroyed the world before being sealed. After a few years, sorcerer Dark Schneider formed a gang with the goal of gaining control of the entire globe and ruling it. Sorcerer Dark Schneider was subsequently trapped in baby Rushe Ren Ren as a result of his terrible crimes.

Meanwhile, a party led by sorcerer Dark Schneider unbinds the God of Destruction and sets out on a mission to reclaim control of the planet. She fights his former followers and comrades to save his best friend Yuko and have destructive pleasure, while the girl Yoko decides to release the Dark Schneider trapped inside Reshe to halt the destruction.

Global Release Date for Bastard Anime

Fans of the Bastard manga series should rejoice. Finally, the popular comic Bastard will be adapted into an animated series, with the next episode premiering on Netflix on June 30, 2022.

All Characters in Bastard Anime

These are Bastard Anime’s most essential and supporting characters.

Jin Seon.

Seon Dongsoo

Yoon Kyun

Manny Kim is a Korean actor.

Montauk.

Faye Kim.

Grandpa Kyun.

Pann Han.

Sangh.

All Voice Actors in Bastard Anime

Japanese voice actor Kisho Taniyama plays the main character of Bastard Dark Schneider, Tomori Kusunoki voices Rushe’s best friend Tia Noto Yoko, and Japanese actor Hiroki Yasumoto voices Gara, a master of ninjutsu who is abducted as a servant by Dark Schneider. Arches, to Nei, a half-human, half-elf servant of wood elves who was abandoned by her clans, is voiced by Yoko Hikasa, while Kall-Su, the second general of Dark Schneider, is voiced by Kensho Ono.

Other characters, such as Abigail, are voiced by Tomokazu Sugita and Sheila Tuel, respectively. Nao Toyama plays Meta-Iliana, while Kanae Ito plays Lucien Renlen.

Update on the Bastard Season 1 Trailer

The good news is that the trailer for Bastard anime has already been released. You may now see the trailer for the most recent anime, Bastard, at the provided link.

How many episodes will there be in the first season of the Bastard anime?

The first season of the Bastard anime will consist of 24 episodes. The first 13 episodes will be released on June 30, 2022, while the remaining 11 episodes will be released after a year.

