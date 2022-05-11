The Ascendance Of a Bookworm Season 3 : Anime Release Date is Set For 2022 !! Plot, Characters, Trailer !

‘Ascendance Of A Bookworm’ (also known as Honzuki no Gekokujou: Shisho ni Naru Tame ni wa Shudan who Erandeiraremasen) is an anime adaptation of Miya Kazuki’s light novel series, written and drawn by Y Shiina.

Motosu Urano, a book-lover and aspiring librarian, is the protagonist.

Following her unfortunate death behind a stack of books during an earthquake, she is reborn as a five-year-old girl called Myne, and her adventures begin.

Myne now has to navigate a world where books are scarce and only accessible to the wealthy. She begins to create and print her novels in order to read them again, armed with her recollections from the past.

Is season 3 on the way, after two great seasons and an OVA? Let’s see what we can learn.

Ascendance Of A Bookworm’ Season 3 Release Date?

The third season of ‘Ascendance Of A Bookworm’ will premiere in April 2022, during the Spring anime season.

The release date was revealed along with a crucial visual on the anime’s official website, which you can see below.

The anime series’ first season debuted on October 3 and continued through December 26, 2019, with the second season airing from April 5 to June 21, 2020. The third season of ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ will be animated by Ajia-do Animation Works, contrary to reports. ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord,’ for example, is produced by Ajia-do Animation Works. Season 3 will also have director Mitsuru Hongo at the lead.

Season 3 Cast of ‘Ascendance Of A Bookworm’

Season 3 will have the primary characters from the first two seasons of ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm.’ Yuka Iguchi, Show Hayami, Megumi Nakajima, and Fumiko Orikasa play Myne, Ferdinand, Tuuli, and Effa, respectively.

Season 3’s Plot

The next season will focus on Myne’s new existence as she assumes a new identity in order to protect those she cares about.

Myne is forced to quit the temple and leave her people behind as the elite seek her down for her power. Myne begins a new life as a Lord’s stepdaughter, changing her identity to Rosemyne in order to protect the crucial characters in her biography.

Myne’s present objective is to establish the world’s first printing company. In a society where books are regarded as high-commodities and only available to the aristocracies, it would be fascinating to watch her accomplish such a lofty goal.

Is a trailer for Season 3 of ‘Ascendance Of A Bookworm’?

Absolutely. On October 20, 2021, the anime teased the new season. The teaser depicts the difficulties Myne will confront as she pursues her dream of writing and publishing her own novels. Sylvester, played by legendary voice actor Kazuhiko Inoue, is also introduced in the video (Tokyo Ghoul, Naruto). Below is a teaser for the film.

The ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 may be found here.

Crunchyroll has the new season of Ascendance of a Bookworm available for anime lovers to watch. On the streaming service, you may watch the first two seasons of the anime series. The service offers both dubbed and subtitled versions of the show, and new episodes are added as soon as they air in Japan.

The ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 Episode Count

The episode count of Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 has yet to be confirmed by Ajia-Do Animation Works. Sugoi Lite, on the other hand, announced on Twitter that the upcoming season will include 10 episodes. As a result, season three will be two episodes shorter than seasons one and two.