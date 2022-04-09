Alice in Borderland – All You Should Know in 2022

When the first season of the Japanese TV show “Alice in Borderland” premiered on Netflix in December 2020, it was so successful that it made the streaming service’s Top 10 list in multiple countries during its first week of availability. Netflix soon became the site of the hugely popular “Squid Game” a few months later. Because “Alice in Borderland” had a similar idea, the show’s popularity grew (via Business Insider).

In a nutshell, “Squid Game” and “Alice in Borderland” are both about ordinary individuals competing in a series of contests in which their lives are on the line. Unlike “Squid Game,” which is set in an exaggerated but theoretically plausible version of Korea, “Alice in Borderland” is set in an alternate reality version of Tokyo that is empty of anybody except those who have entered the video game-inspired competition.

Alice in Borderland: Season 2

When can we expect Season 2 of Alice in Borderland?

As part of a Livestream event dubbed Netflix Festival Japan on November 9, Netflix Japan revealed the second season of “Alice in Borderland” for the first time since its announcement. A trailer for “Alice in Borderland” Season 2 is featured among the other updates for its slate of upcoming live-action shows, which are all available in full on YouTube.

Overall, this newest sneak peek at the upcoming “Alice in Borderland” season offers little new information aside from the fact that filming is presently underway. In particular, during a brief interview with series stars Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya, a Season 2 release date was displayed in the upper left-hand corner of the screen. Season 2 of “Alice in Borderland” will launch in December 2022, according to that text. The date is followed by the term “zensekai,” which means “the entire world” in Japanese (via Nihongo Master), implying that it will be available to subscribers worldwide, not only in Japan.

In Alice in Borderland Season 2, who will play Alice?

Season 2 of “Alice in Borderlands” has yet to be formally announced by Netflix. Of course, Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya, who play expert gamer Ryohei Arisu and mountaineer Yuzuha Usagi, respectively, appear in the Netflix Festival Japan promo. Both performers are likely to return, based on their appearance in Season 2’s initial promotion and their significance in the series’ ongoing story.

Season 2 should also star Shuntaro Chishiya acting as Nijiro Murakami, Aya Asahina as Hikari Kuina, and Ayaka Miyoshi as Ann Rizuna, assuming that each of the surviving participants upon the completion of “Alice in Borderland” Season 1 is returning. Riisa Naka is also expected to reprise her role as Mira Kano, who was hinted at in Season 1 as having a more explicitly malevolent role next season. Given the deaths of several of the characters introduced in Season 1, the future season may also feature some brand new characters.

In Borderland Season 2, what is the plot of Alice?

At the start of Season 1 of “Alice in Borderland,” Ryohei Arisu is thrust into an alternate reality in which he and a group of other participants must either win video game-inspired challenges or die. After the events of Season 1, both Arisu and his closest in-game companion Yuzuha Usagi survive.

However, they discover that Mira Kano, who appears to be a helpful presence at first, is one of the game’s developers and takes joy in the deaths of its competitors. In addition, two participants with whom Arisu develops a bond — Asahi Kujo (Mizuki Yoshida) and Momoka Inoue (Kina Yazaki) – expose themselves to be traitors before their deaths late in the season. With the exception of Usagi, Arisu will most likely be moving on to the next round of the competition.