Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Anime – Latest Updates on Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

Typically, shonen anime — which simply means “boys’ anime” — is fantasy in nature, following an aspirant young man on his quest to become the universe’s most powerful warrior. This broad category includes “Naruto,” “One Piece,” “Demon Slayer,” “Jujutsu Kaisen,” and a slew of other massively popular franchises. Shonen series, on the other hand, can be set in a completely realistic setting. The volleyball anime “Haikyuu!!” for example, is about a high school boy’s quest to overcome his diminutive stature and become a star volleyball ace.

“Aharen-san wa Hakarenai” started as a comic serialized in Shonen Jump+ (via MyAnimeList), an online spin-off of the famed Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, where “Naruto,” “One Piece,” and nearly every other well-known shonen series first appeared (via Anime News Network). “Aharen-san wa Hakarenai” is more like “Haikyuu!!” than “Demon Slayer,” because it is set in a real-life high school rather than a fantastical universe. In addition, “Aharen-san wa Hakarenai” is a comedy that favors social misunderstandings and situational comedy above epic battles or dramatic sports confrontations.

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai – Official Trailer

The original comic book series “Aharen-san wa Hakarenai” will be converted into an anime shortly. So far, we know the following about the anime “Aharen-san wa Hakarenai.”

What is the release date for Aharen-san wa Hakarenai?

In July of 2021, it was originally revealed that “Aharen-san wa Hakarenai” will be converted from a manga into an anime series. Beyond only news of the show’s adaptation, Crunchyroll’s report at the time described it as appealing to lovers of “comedies that are terrible at judging personal limits.” Chief Director Yasutaka Yamamoto and Director Tomoe Makino, according to Crunchyroll. Yamamoto has directed episodes of “Noblesse” and “xxxHOLiC: Kei” among other shows (via Anime News Network). In the meantime, Makino has directed episodes of “Fairy Tail” and “Pokemon Sun & Moon,” among other shows (via Anime News Network).

When “Aharen-san wa Hakarenai” will premiere is also mentioned in the article. The first episode of the series appears to be set to debut in Japan in April 2022 on an undetermined day.

In Aharen-san wa Hakarenai, who are the primary characters?

Aharen is a short, blue-haired young lady with a neutral expression on her face virtually all of the time. Inori Minase, an accomplished anime voice performer, will supply the character’s voice. Hidomi in “FLCL: Progressive,” Shoko Makinohara in “Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai,” and Rem in “Re: Zero, Starting Life in Another World” are among her previous credits (via IMDB).

Related – Dance Dance Danseur – Everything You Should Know in 2022

Raidou, on the other hand, is a fairly ordinary-looking adolescent with few distinguishing qualities from other high school anime characters, which is most likely by purpose. He stands taller than Aharen. Takuma Terashima, who previously played Saburo Togusa in “Durarara!!” and Eita Semi in “Haikyuu!!,” will be his voice actor (via IMDB).

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai has a plot.

According to the premise of the film, “Reina Aharen, a little and adorable student with a quiet voice, is quite lousy at estimating distance and personal space,” according to “Aharen-san wa Hakarenai” on MyAnimeList. She’s inches away from your face sometimes, and miles away at other times! Raidou Matsuboshi, who sits opposite her in class, is the only one who attempts to comprehend her pranks. He has a threatening appearance, yet he is actually a sweet young man with a vivid imagination.”

Related – Spy x Family Episodes – All You Should Know in 2022

Raidou introduces himself to Aharen in the short trailer for the series because they are seated next to each other in class. Raidou picks up an eraser Aharen dropped, forcing her to start speaking to him deep beyond what could be termed his personal space bubble. This appears to be a microcosm of the relationship that will be on display between Raidou and Aharen when the series premieres in April 2022, and it will be fascinating to see how their personalities vary.