A New Pokémon Anime Release Date Sets For 2023 After Ash & Pikachu’s Retirement

The Pokemon series will continue, with a few interesting changes in the next instalment. There’s a twist at the end, so keep reading if you’re curious.

Over the course of 25 years and several episodes, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu have travelled the globe. However, their trip comes to a conclusion in Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, in which Ash defeated Leon in the Pokémon Coronation Series, a competition featuring trainers from all around the franchise’s universe, and was then rated as the top trainer in the whole world.

Now that Ash and Pikachu have accomplished their lifelong objective, it’s time to move on. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, as well as shiny Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza, will all appear in the new series that will replace Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series when it concludes. The Pokémon Company revealed this on Friday.

The Pokémon Company stated that the group will be “unravelling the secrets of the Pokémon universe – from Trainer fights to enjoyable Pokémon encounters” despite the lack of details on the series, including a name. The Pokémon Company claimed further information would be provided “in the future” and stated that it will make its global premiere in 2023.

However, The Pokémon Company has said that it would show “a selection of special episodes” to wrap up Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series before the next one begins. It is anticipated to include beloved characters from the series like Misty and Brock, who also appeared in the programme when Ash won the Pokémon World Coronation.

Following Ash’s impressive victory, Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series will consist of five episodes, three of which have already made their Japanese premiere. The programme hasn’t yet premiered on Netflix in English. The episode’s release has not been given a date.

Following the announcement, Pokémon lovers have begun farewelling Ash and Pikachu with messages honouring their epic journey. According to a tweet from the Japanese voice actor Rica Matsumoto, who has been portraying Ash (Satoshi in the Japanese version of the programme) for 20 years, Ash will always have a special place in the hearts of his fans, just as when he first left Pallet Town.

マサラタウンから旅だった時とずっと変わらずに

サトシは

みんなの心のそばにいる。 約束…

いつでもいっしょだぜ！ サトシの冒険は

まだまだ続く…

つづくったらつづく😊✌️✨ — 🌈✨松本梨香✨🌈 (@rica_matsumoto3) December 16, 2022

The English voice actor for Ash Ketchum, who has portrayed the legendary character for 17 years, shared a homage to Ash and the series on Twitter on Friday, where she wrote: “No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come.”

I’ll keep him present for all of us in every way I can.” Sarah Natochenny took over the role from Veronica Taylor in 2006 when Natochenny was 19.

It’s been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. I'll keep him present for all of us in every way I can. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UZxPO4xD6E — Sarah Natochenny (@sarahnatochenny) December 16, 2022

Fans had long predicted that the anime series would conclude once Ash and Pikachu fulfilled their goals, which actually was true. For Ash, who has spent the previous 25 years acting his age, and Pikachu, it marks the end of an era. It is, however, equally thrilling to usher in a new period for the series, to follow new plotlines, and to get to know new characters.

Since Ash and Pikachu are the greatest in the world right now, it seems probable that Liko and Roy will cross paths with the team at some point during their own adventure.