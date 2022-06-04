A Couple of Cuckoos Anime Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

As of this writing, Crunchyroll has revealed the release date and time for the Japanese-language version of A Couple of Cuckoos episode 5. For free users, the English dubbing of the episode will take many weeks to come; nonetheless, this is a series that is available for the current season.

We’ve seen high school students Nagi Umino and Erika Amano attempting to avoid each other as much as possible in order to disobey their parents’ arranged marriage in the fourth episode.

Although Nagi still wants to study hard simply so he may go on a date with Segawa, the ease of being together in a beautiful home has gradually made them fond of each other. Because of this, Nagi will soon be forced to make an important decision about which female he should pursue.

Are There Any Plans for The Fifth Episode of “a Couple of Cuckoos” to Air in The Near Future?

Episode 5 of A Couple of Cuckoos

Episode 5 of A Couple of Cuckoos will premiere on Saturday, June 21, 2022, at 10 p.m. As the anime has a worldwide fandom, here is a list of the release times in various time zones:

3:00 a.m. Japanese Standard Time (May 22)

11:00 A.M. Pacific Time

2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Afternoon British Summer Time

8:00 P.M. Central European Summer Time

On TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation, you can catch the next episode, but most people will be able to see it on Crunchyroll as well. The fifth episode of the streaming series will be available to premium subscribers only during the periods listed above, while free users will be unable to access it. In contrast to several other animes, free users will only have to wait one week to watch the episode once it airs on Crunchyroll.

What Is the Release Date of A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 5 in The English Dub?

Episode 5 of A Couple of Cuckoos

There is now a two-week wait for the English-language version of the anime. The English dub premiere date for A Couple of Cuckoos episode 5 can be guessed using basic math. On that date, the French dubbing will also come out, followed by the Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese dubbings.

