5-Toubun No Hanayome Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far!

The manga series ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ ended in 2020, but that didn’t stop us from getting anime content.

The manga was adapted into an anime series that currently has two seasons, with a third film in the works.

The Quintessential Quintuplets is a harem anime that follows the life of Futaro Uesugi, a high school student who is hired as a private tutor for a group of identical quintuplets named Ichika, Nino, Miku, Yotsuba, and Itsuki Nakano. Futaro’s bride will eventually be one of the sisters, but her identity will not be revealed in the anime.

Is Season 3 going to be the year of the big reveal? This is what we know so far.

Season 3 of ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’?

Season 3 of ‘Quintessential Quintuplets’ has not yet been renewed. Fans of the anime, on the other hand, will be pleased to learn that a film adaptation is in the works. The film is set to hit theatres in May 2022. So, how does the anime film impact the show and the possibility of a third season? Let’s go over the source material again. With a total of 122 chapters collected into 14 volumes, the manga series came to an end in 2020. The first season adapted the manga’s first 32 chapters. By removing story arcs and limiting dialogue, the second season improved the story’s pacing. As a result, the manga’s chapter 86 was covered in the second season.



The film will be a follow-up to the anime series’ second season. There’s always the possibility that the film will serve as the anime’s conclusion. So, in the upcoming film, we might finally find out which of the sisters Futaro will choose. Although there is still a lot of source material to cover, it could all be adapted and crammed into one or two movies if the pacing was drastically altered.

We’ll have to wait until the movie comes out to see where the manga ends so we can see if there are any more chapters to cover for season 3.

‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’: How Popular Are They?

Fans gave the anime a mixed response when it first aired. On MyAnimeList, ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets‘ currently has a 7.68/ 10 rating. The second season, on the other hand, received better reviews and ratings. On the same website, it currently has an 8.14 rating.

Season 3 of ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’: When Will It Be Released?

The anime has not yet been renewed for a third season, but if it is, we can estimate its release date based on a few factors.

Tezuka Productions’ first season premiered on January 10, 2019, and lasted until March 28, 2019. Bibury Animation Studios’ second season was originally scheduled to premiere in October 2020. However, due to the pandemic, it was postponed until June 8, 2020, and ended on March 26, 2021.



We would have expected the third season to premiere next year, in 2022, based on that schedule. However, the anime film’s release date has already been set for 2022. Then, by 2023, a third season will most likely be released. Again, this is just a guess based on the assumption that the movie will not conclude the manga’s story.

Who Will Be in Season 3 of ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’?

The second season was shot in a different studio, but the main voice cast remained the same. As a result, if the anime is renewed for a third season, the main voice cast will almost certainly return.

They are as follows:

Matsuoka, Yoshitsugu as Uesugi, Futaro

Itou, Miku as Nakano, Miku

Taketatsu, Ayana as Nakano, Nino

Minase, Inori as Nakano, Itsuki

Sakura, Ayane as Nakano, Yotsuba

Hanazawa, Kana as Nakano, Ichika.

Season 3 of ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’: What Happens?

Given that the anime sequel is still in the works, it’s difficult to predict what the plot for season 3 will be.

The girls compete for Futaru’s attention in the anime’s final season.

Futari tries to remember what happened five years ago when they return to Kyoto. One of the sisters claims to be the Young Nakano whom Futaru encountered at the time. By the end of the journey, the first girl’s identity will be revealed.



As he grows closer and more intimate with each of the sisters, Futaru becomes perplexed.

If the film leaves enough source material for a third season, we will most likely learn which of Futaru’s sisters he will marry in season 3.